22nd April 2020
Gov’t extends lockdown indefinitely

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 mins ago

PHOTO: Dr. Makur Matur Kariom Undersecretary, Minister of Health - File Photo

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 pandemic has extended the anti-pandemic restrictions until further notice.

On 16 March, the task force stopped international flights, closed borders, and banned all gatherings – including sports and religious events and cultural activities.

It also closed all learning institutions to promote social distancing, regular hand-washing with soap or sanitizer, among others.

Interstate Movement has also been virtually frozen with bans on both private and public transport vehicles; and imposed night curfew – from 8 PM to 6 AM.

All bars and night clubs will remain closed. Only restaurants are allowed to open for takeaway services until 8 PM.

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Taskforce headed by President Salva Kiir and deputized by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, resolved to extend until further notice all the restrictions.

The extension comes as governments around the world, including those of Australia, Germany, and the United States are gradually relaxing restrictions or considering doing so.

Uganda and Rwanda have imposed a total lockdown in their fight against COVID-19, in east Africa’s most stringent response to the infection.

South Sudan and other countries in the region have preferred to ban or impose restrictions and closures only on sectors with the greatest potential to spread the virus-like air and other travel, schools, and public gatherings.

South Sudan has so far recorded a total of 4 coronavirus cases but no deaths.

