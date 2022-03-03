Gov’t forms committee to probe ghost-teachers in public schools

The government has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate ghost-teachers in public schools across the country, the minister of Labor has said.



This, according to the Minister of Labor, James Hoth is to weed out ghost names and identify staffing gaps in the education sector.

The committee headed by the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Achuil will visit all the ten states and the administrative areas to ascertain the exact number of teachers and schools.

James Hoth spoke to Eye Radio after the Service Cluster meeting chaired by the Vice president Hussein Abdelbagi yesterday.

“The ministry of general education and instruction has formed a committee, because if you see there has been exaggeration in the numbers of teachers in certain counties and the ministry has been sending money to those teachers who are not there,” Hoth said.

“I can tell you those are ghost names and now the ministry took upon itself to go and see by themselves.

“The minister will lead the team and ascertain whether those teachers are there or not there, but our information is that the teachers are not there and people have been receiving money in the name of the teachers.”

Apart from ghost teachers, James Hoth claimed that there are also suspected fake schools across the country.

“The number of schools itself leaves the teachers, some counties or some areas actually reported to the ministry here that they have ten schools when there’s nothing, maybe one or two,” Hoth added.

“One of the missions is also to find out whether those schools are there because they have the record of the schools but the information they got is there, some schools are not exiting, there are no schools.”

According to Hoth, the education ministry discovered that the government is spending on unscrupulous teachers on the government payroll.

