Gov’t forms medical panel to advise on Covid-19

The government of South Sudan has established a Medical Advisory Panel to provide strategic analysis and guidance on health issues, particularly on the coronavirus.

The 15-member panel shall assist the National Taskforce on Covid-19 with information on how to prevent and respond to the pandemic.

Last week, Eye Radio reported a story on an activist calling for the establishment of a technical secretariat that will conduct day-to-day coronavirus response.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Wednesday, the Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi, appointed health representatives from the public, military, academia, and private institutions to the panel.

The panel shall be headed up by a representative from the Ministry of Health and assisted by a representative from the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Its Secretary-General shall be a representative from the University of School of Medicine.

The membership is drawn from SSPDF Medical Corps, Public Health Laboratory, Private Health Practitioners, Nursery and Midwifery, and Forensic Medicine Specialist.

Their role will include advising the National Taskforce with medical and scientific-based advisories on the coronavirus response.

It shall also provide feedback on prevention, response, and recommend actions needed regarding the virus.

According to the statement, the Medical Advisory Panel shall further advise the government on coronavirus medicinal and diagnostic products, including submissions made by health partners.

Activist Fareed Musa had earlier told Eye Radio that the sub-committee composing of only medical experts and the undersecretaries should be established to adopt scientific measures of curbing the spread of the pandemic.

In response, Vice President Abdelbaggi Ayii said the new Medical Advisory Panel shall now review and endorse coronavirus related protocols and guidelines.

It shall also evaluate the current working groups and recommend the reforms needed to tackle the spread of the virus.

No one has yet been appointed to fill the positions created in the Medical Advisory Panel.

