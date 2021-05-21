21st May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Gov’t grounds all Antonov An-26s

Gov’t grounds all Antonov An-26s

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

A propeller that plugged off a flying plane in Bor on Thursday, 20 May 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has ordered all airline companies operating Antonov An-26 to cease operations until further notice.

This is after an Antonov AN-26 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Juba International Airport yesterday after one of its propellers fell off midair.

The single propeller plugged off in the sky and landed near some engineers working in Cuei-keer Boma, East of Bor County in Jonglei State.

The Director of Juba International Airport Kur Kuol told Eye Radio that the plane was heading to Paloch in Upper Nile state but made a U-turn after the propeller fell off.

He believes the mechanics may have not checked the airworthiness of the plane before it took off.

The CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority has now issued a ban on all Antonov cargo flights.

“I issued that order after the incident of that Antonov propeller which is said to have fallen off. Tthey have to cease operation until further investigation is done,” David Subek told Eye Radio on Friday.

In March, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority said it would screen all airline operators in the country to stop the recurrence of plane crashes.

Currently on air

11:00:00 - 12:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 4

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 5

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t grounds all Antonov An-26s

Published 1 min ago

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published 2 hours ago

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect

Published 2 hours ago

Sports minister bans Bright Stars from FIFA Arab Cup tournament

Published 2 hours ago

Israel agrees ceasefire in conflict with Gaza militants

Published 12 hours ago

Medics arrested for ‘premeditated murder’ of Maradona

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.