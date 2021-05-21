Gov’t grounds all Antonov An-26s

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has ordered all airline companies operating Antonov An-26 to cease operations until further notice.

This is after an Antonov AN-26 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Juba International Airport yesterday after one of its propellers fell off midair.

The single propeller plugged off in the sky and landed near some engineers working in Cuei-keer Boma, East of Bor County in Jonglei State.

A propeller that plugged off a flying plane nearly hit ARC engineers working on Juba-Bor road in Cue-keer Payam, East of Bor County in Jongolei State. Eye witnesses say the plane was heading toward South Sudan capital Juba. The plane has safely arrive at JIA. #southsudan pic.twitter.com/G0jhEeLtjs — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) May 20, 2021

The Director of Juba International Airport Kur Kuol told Eye Radio that the plane was heading to Paloch in Upper Nile state but made a U-turn after the propeller fell off.

He believes the mechanics may have not checked the airworthiness of the plane before it took off.

The CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority has now issued a ban on all Antonov cargo flights.

“I issued that order after the incident of that Antonov propeller which is said to have fallen off. Tthey have to cease operation until further investigation is done,” David Subek told Eye Radio on Friday.

In March, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority said it would screen all airline operators in the country to stop the recurrence of plane crashes.

