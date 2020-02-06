Gov’t inaugurates modern border post

The government of South Sudan and Trademark East Africa has launched the Nimule One-Stop Border Post.

The event was officiated by the Vice President James Wani Igga on Thursday morning.

The $5 million project was funded by the UK’s Department for International Development through TradeMark East Africa.

The boarder post features access roads to the facility, a parking yard that can accommodate 150 cargo trucks, and an examination yard for cargo.

“The building is a modern office block to house various government agencies involved in cross border trade,” reported Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

“Among them are Customs, Immigration, Bureau of Standards, security agencies, ministries of trade and health, among others..”

In November 2016, the governments of South Sudan and Uganda signed the agreement for mutual collaboration and partnership for construction of border posts in Nimule and Elegu.

Uganda launched its Elegu border post in November 2018. The two infrastructure projects are expected to ease congestion and reduce time and costs to clear goods, including humanitarian consignments destined for South Sudan.

The border post will also improve market access and fasten border processes, and reporting of various non-trade barriers faced along the road.

It is also expected to promote transparency and accountability among the agencies operating at the borders.