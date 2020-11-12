Gov’t, NAS trade blames over recent clashes

The government forces and the National Salvation Front have traded accusations over the recent clashes in the Central Equatoria State.

On Tuesday, NAS issued a statement accusing the SSPDF of attacking its position in an area called Kerpeto in Lobonok County of Central Equatoria State.

The NAS Spokesperson, Suba Samuel, claimed their forces killed nine soldiers from the government forces.

However, the acting SSPDF spokesperson denied any act of confrontation against NAS.

Brig.-Gen. Santo Domic, instead, said the SSPDF repelled an alleged attack on their defensive positions by the NAS forces.

He claimed that two opposition forces were killed during the clashes.

There have been attacks on the military and civilians across several areas in Central Equatoria State over the last few weeks.

Observers have called on the government and the armed opposition – National Salvation – to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement they inked about 11 months ago.

