12th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Gov’t, NAS trade blames over recent clashes

Gov’t, NAS trade blames over recent clashes

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

A village in Lobonok | Credit | Courtesy

The government forces and the National Salvation Front have traded accusations over the recent clashes in the Central Equatoria State.

On Tuesday, NAS issued a statement accusing the SSPDF of attacking its position in an area called Kerpeto in Lobonok County of Central Equatoria State.

The NAS Spokesperson, Suba Samuel, claimed their forces killed nine soldiers from the government forces.

However, the acting SSPDF spokesperson denied any act of confrontation against NAS.

Brig.-Gen. Santo Domic, instead, said the SSPDF repelled an alleged attack on their defensive positions by the NAS forces.

He claimed that two opposition forces were killed during the clashes.

There have been attacks on the military and civilians across several areas in Central Equatoria State over the last few weeks.

Observers have called on the government and the armed opposition – National Salvation – to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement they inked about 11 months ago.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba, Kampala resolve border issues 1

Juba, Kampala resolve border issues

Published Friday, November 6, 2020

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency 2

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency

Published Sunday, November 8, 2020

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency 3

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency

Published 20 hours ago

Central Bank increases interest rate to 15 percent 4

Central Bank increases interest rate to 15 percent

Published Friday, November 6, 2020

Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president 5

Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president

Published Monday, November 9, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t, NAS trade blames over recent clashes

Published 1 min ago

Norway releases $10m for a safe return of children to school

Published 31 mins ago

Some soldiers ‘justify’ Juba night robberies

Published 15 hours ago

Diplomatic missions condemn violence against aid workers

Published 17 hours ago

EU donates 4m EUR to COVID-19 response in S. Sudan

Published 17 hours ago

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.