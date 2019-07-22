Gov’t, opposition forces ordered to assemble at cantonment sites

The SSPDF Chief of defense forces orders army officials to monitor and facilitate the movement of opposition forces to designated cantonment sites.

According to Lul, the decision was reached during a Joint Defense Board meeting on the progress of transitional security arrangement on held on Thursday in Juba.

General Lul said the SSPDF has been asked to report to their designated barracks with an immediate effect.

Speaking during a joint press statement briefing, the army spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang said all the SSPDF forces are ordered to ensure the safe passage of opposition forces within their areas.

“The chief of defense forces directed SSPDF forces through their respective commands to monitor and facilitate the movement of opposition forces to designated cantonment sites, across the country. So there is going to be very close coordination facilitating that will make sure they are given safer passage,” said the army spokesperson.

For his part, the SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said all SPLA IO forces are directed to report to the cantonment sites within one week.

“They have made it very clear that forces should report to cantonment sites immediately by tomorrow. So everyone should be in the assembly area. No one should be loitering because the food will follow as they go to the cantonment sites. And that will be within one week,” said Col. Lam.

Col. Lam said the arrangement will enable the JMCC and other mechanisms to register and screen the forces at the sites.

“By the 30th of this month, all forces are expected to report because JMCC will be going into the cantonment site for registration, also the JTAC will be going to the cantonment site for the screening of the forces. This order will be out by tomorrow. We will make sure it goes through our channel of communication to our forces,” said SPLA -IO spokesperson.

Currently, there are about 20 verified cantonment sites across the country of which 18 have been established.