Gov’t permits more flights amid ban over COVID-19

The High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic has granted permission to several international flights to land at Juba International Airport despite the earlier bans.

These planes are cargo planes delivering relief aid and passenger planes evacuating nationals of some countries

Two weeks ago, the government through its High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic banned all international flights to prevent the importation of coronavirus disease.

The country remains the only country in the East African region without a confirmed case of the COVID-19.

During its 12th meeting chaired by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in Juba yesterday, the task force agreed to allow the UN evacuate 13 of its staff from the country.

It also grants permission to Ethiopian Airline ET 355 to airlift to South Sudan the Deputy Head of Mission of the American Embassy.

The task force further permitted Juba Handling Services Cargo plane from Khartoum, MSF’s Cesana and Fokker 27 planes to land at the airport.

But it notes that there must be no passengers on the MSF plane and that details of the aid workers must be provided for follow-up.

A Sudanese plane with 8 passengers will also be allowed to land, according to the statement seen by Eye Radio.

Another cargo plane belonging to the charity-Samaritan Purse will also land with four passengers.

The task force further grants special landing permission to another Ethiopian Airline to evacuate Malaysian oil workers.

Also, a MAF plane from Loki will be allowed to land at Juba International Airport.

However, the task force says all passengers must adhere to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

A request for a special landing by Astral cargo plane has however been turned down.