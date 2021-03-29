29th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Gov’t postpones Coronavirus vaccine campaign launch

Gov’t postpones Coronavirus vaccine campaign launch

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

The first batch of 132,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Juba International Airport on Thursday of 25th March, 2021 - Credit | UNICEF South Sudan | 25, March 2021

The government has postponed the launch of the AstraZeneca vaccine campaign.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced it would kick off the drive, with the presidency first.

President Salva Kiir and his five Vice Presidents were to lead the way.

The ministry had said the initiative was intended to build confidence around the COVAX-supplied vaccines among the citizens.

It stated that the launch at the State House would also boost public trust in the treatment.

However, the manager of the Extended Programs on Immunization at the ministry said the event has been postponed until further notice.

When asked why, Georg Azania said it could be due to internal arrangements within the presidency.

“I personally do not have full information, but just that there are internal arrangements within J1,” Azania told Eye Radio.

“But we are going to have a meeting this afternoon…to know when it is going to be launched.”

The Ministry of Health is set to decide on the next course of action.

South Sudan secured the first 132,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines that arrived in the country on Thursday.

The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

It is a global initiative to support equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

The first batch is part of the 2.4 million doses that South Sudan requested from COVAX.

The government said the first beneficiaries will be frontline health workers and elderly persons, mainly those above 60.

It will also be given to people with underlying conditions such as cancer, asthma, and heart disease, among others.

Popular Stories
No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office 1

No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office

Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections 2

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf 3

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

UNHCR-Kenya confirms plans to close down camps in 14 days 4

UNHCR-Kenya confirms plans to close down camps in 14 days

Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Neglected SSPDF commandos subsist on mangoes 5

Neglected SSPDF commandos subsist on mangoes

Published Friday, March 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No arrests in Malakal shooting that killed 3 – Authority

Published 3 hours ago

Catholic Church warned against celebrating Easter

Published 3 hours ago

Camp 15 attack death toll rises

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t postpones Coronavirus vaccine campaign launch

Published 8 hours ago

Latest Malakal killings ‘unacceptable’

Published 8 hours ago

S. Sudanese refugees in White Nile state decry inadequate aid assistance

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.