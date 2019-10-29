Gov’t rejects “imprudent” UK travel advice

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has described as unwise the recent UK travel advisory.

On 18 October, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against all travel to South Sudan, citing growing insecurity.

“Levels of inter-communal violence remain high across the country, and there are sporadic reports of fighting between armed groups in certain areas,” it wrote.

“It is possible that such violence will increase in the run-up to, and beyond, the 12 November deadline for the formation of a new Transitional Government of National Unity.”

It encourages Britons in South Sudan to “leave if it’s safe to do so”.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation rejects the assertions, saying world leaders wouldn’t be visiting the capital, Juba, if the country was unsafe.

Recently, IGAD team and UN Security Council delegation visited the country where they held meetings with representatives of the peace parties.

“This is clear evidence that Juba is now more secure and safe than any time before as well as other parts of South Sudan,” reads a press statement in parts.

“The imprudent advice issued by the government of the United Kingdom at this time in which the security has tremendously improved, and investors and nationals of other countries of the world have come back to invest…..is based on politically motivated purposes and unsubstantiated facts on the ground.”

The security situation has improved since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, according to the UNMISS head.

However, members of the public have been complaining about increased night robberies committed by members of the organized forces in the country, particularly in Juba.

They say armed men in security fatigues break into houses, rob civilians of food and valuables, including electronics and cash – claims President Salva Kiir has backed.

Just last Saturday, police officers robbed a foreign trader of a bag of charcoal in broad daylight in Juba.