25th March 2020
Gov’t releases $3 millions for students in COVID-19 affected countries

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Some of the students at the Harare embassy.

The government has offered three million dollars to students studying in coronavirus-affected countries, the undersecretary of the ministry of health has said.

These are South Sudanese students mainly in Zimbabwe, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, India, and China.

Yesterday, the COVID-19 taskforce recently formed by the president shut down Juba International Airport and restricted movements through the borders.

The decision, which was reached by the recently formed high-level committee for Covid-19 last evening, comes after all South Sudan neighbors confirmed cases of the virus.

Most of the coronavirus patients in Africa tested positive after returning from European and Asian countries, including Italy, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates.

The ministry of health also serves as the secretary for the COVID-19 taskforce made this announcement on Tuesday.

Dr. Makur Kariom, the undersecretary of the ministry of health stated that the fund is meant for South Sudanese students in COVID-19 affected countries.

“On the requirement of South Sudanese students studying in COVID-19 affected countries, the taskforce resolved to allocate 3 million US Dollars to cater to the needs of these students,” Dr. Kariom said.

In a separate development, Dr. Kariom revealed that the COVID-19 task force has resolved to reconstitute the secretariat to add additional experts in the relevant field.

