1st June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company

Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 21 hours ago

Photo credit|PaanLuel Wël Media Ltd - South Sudan

The government has completed the shipment of the first cargo of crude oil meant to fund the construction of the Juba – Terekeka – Yirol – Rumbek road project, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum has said.

Mayen Wol says the buyer of the crude has also been informed of a bank account opened to deposit the money for the construction company.

In March, South Sudan and Shandong High-Speed group of companies signed a 700 million dollar deal to be paid gradually through the lifting 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day to cover the cost of the road works.

The construction of the national highway from Nadapal through Torit to Juba, and up to Rumbek and to Wau, will begin with the pilot phase starting from Juba.

Speaking during a follow-up meeting at the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the Undersecretary in the Ministry Petroleum, Mayen Wol confirmed that the first deposit has already been made to the Chinese company.

He says it is now the turn for the Shandong group of companies to begin work on the highway as agreed.

“From our side, we told them the oil has been lifted on the 28th May, the first cargo has already been lifted, and we have also told them that the account has been opened. We have also worked on a schedule of lifting oil shipment. So from our side, we have completed our part, the ball is now on their side.”

Popular Stories
Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion 1

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Uhuru to Kiir: Provide services to ordinary South Sudanese 2

Uhuru to Kiir: Provide services to ordinary South Sudanese

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba 3

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Father of suspect behind killing of Ugandan nationals arrested in W.Lakes 4

Father of suspect behind killing of Ugandan nationals arrested in W.Lakes

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states 5

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Government resumes oil production at Torr oilfield

Published 21 hours ago

Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company

Published 21 hours ago

Health experts calling for an end to child marriages

Published 22 hours ago

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states

Published 2 days ago

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba

Published 2 days ago

SPLA-IO forces in Wau arrive in Busere cantonment site

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.