Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm

The Juba City Council says the Ministry of Interior has ordered for the deportation of 20 foreign nationals working for WS Insight Security firm.

This comes after the authorities reportedly failed to resolve the contention over the payment of salaries and arrears to guards working for Insight.

Last week, the Juba City Council initiated the arrest of the former Warrior security bosses after it accused the company of mistreating its workers.

In June, guards working for Insight laid down their tools over what they said was the company’s failure to pay them in US dollars.

A contract of employment seen by Eye Radio indicated that the least paid guard receives a monthly salary of 179 US dollars.

A judge however released two senior administrators of the firm and asked them to shut down operations at the headquarters in Juba.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer came into the country from Nairobi last week to resolve the matter.

However, Thiik Thiik told Eye Radio on Tuesday afternoon that the discussions failed to yield the desired results.

He said that a 72-hour ultimatum has been given to Insight to pay the guards and other outstanding fees before leaving the country.

“There are 4 British nationals and 16 Kenyan nationals, they have been given 72 hours to pay all the dues which they owe the government, and also paying our people their pensions..then leave the country,” he said.



Thiik said the company has been allowed to continue to operate in the absence of those expelled.

It is not clear how this decision was reached.

But earlier, Thiik said a formal complaint had been lodged against Insight Security firm and that the managers were been released by a judge.

Earlier, employees said that the company’s officials seem to be reluctant in addressing the issue when presented to them.

But Tony Sugden, chairman of Insight Security firm denied paying a “deaf hear” to the needs of the workers.

The contract signed between Insight and the workers states that the amount will be paid using the official rate of the Bank of South Sudan. This means the guards are paid in SSP.

Insight management said it was just abiding by the laws of the land.