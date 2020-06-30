Gov’t to establish embassy in Japan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced plans to establish an embassy in Japan.

This will be the first such embassy in East Asia’s biggest humanitarian and development partner for South Sudan.

The announcement comes after the outgoing Ambassador of Japan met with President Salva Kiir on Monday evening.

Japan is among big contributors to the humanitarian aid in South Sudan.

South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs says the opening of an embassy in Japan will strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

“Indeed, Japan is one of the countries that has excelled in really supporting South Sudan and we want to continue with this relationship,” Amb. Beatrice Khamisa.

Japan is also funding and constructing the new Freedom Bridge across the Nile River in Juba.

It recently announced plans to resume the construction of the first clean water distribution project in the capital city.

Japan has also donated severally to support the revitalized peace process through the IGAD and the transitional government.

It is also the biggest supporter of the National Unity Day, including sponsoring athletes to various games globally.

“And we hope Japan will also be one of the voices at the UN Security Council and other forums to lobby for South Sudan on the issue of sanctions that are being imposed on us – to lobby on the issues of the arms embargo and so forth. There is so much that Japan can do for us,” she added.

But Juba has been struggling to maintain its foreign missions over alleged financial constraints.

