Gov’t to issue work permits online

The government has launched an online service for issuing work permits for all foreign nationals wishing to work in South Sudan.

“The ministry of labor is please to inform the public in South Sudan that the work permit will be processed online and it is mandatory,” the Minister of Labor, James Hoth Mai, announcement on Friday.

Based on South Sudan employment regulations, employers who wish to hire a non-South Sudanese national must apply for a work permit for certain job categories.

“As a ministry we want to make sure that we give the best services to our people where it can fit you. Today we don’t want to border people again coming, walking with papers and so many things,” Mai added.

Previously, for one to get a work permit, they needed a copy of a valid passport, a copy of a 12-month visa, two copies of a passport photo, a CV and relevant academic certificates.

Others included employment contract, employment letter and police clearance to be taken in person to the ministry of labor.

Till Thursday, foreign nationals who wished to work in South Sudan were carrying their document to the labor ministry to obtain work permits.

So you can get the website at www.workpermit.eservices.gov.ss.

