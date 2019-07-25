25th July 2019
Gov’t told to attract investment

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

The AU Special Envoy on Youth has urged the government to create conducive business environment for investors to open up employment opportunities for young people.

A 2018 job assessment conducted by the UNESCO shows that majority of youth in the country are jobless.

The report states that the youth – who are under the age of 29 – make up 70 percent of the country’s population.

In addition, a UN agency’s Global Initiative on Out-of-School Children survey indicates that 95 percent of the secondary school level students are also young people

According to Aya Chebbi, having a conducive environment will create trust and it is a guarantee for investors to invest in the country.

“First, you don’t have an online access. If you don’t have access to e-commerce opportunities and single market opportunities. How is that benefiting South Sudanese?” The Tunisian national explained.

Aya stressed that there is also a need for government and business stakeholders to invest in technology and innovation sector so that South Sudanese can get digital space.

“This is the biggest opportunity for Africa which makes Africa now the biggest trade block in the world with 55 countries.”

Aya Chebbi was speaking during a Business Development Link 2019 held in Juba on Thursday.

The event was organized by Good Vibes Company in collaboration with UNDP, and funded by the Kingdom of Netherlands.

