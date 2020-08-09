Gov’t urged to deploy police in Jenderu area of Juba

The Chief of Jenderu area in Juba has called on the government to deploy police in the area to provide protection to the residents there.

This came after two people were killed by unknown gunmen in Jenderu residential area in Juba on Thursday night.

Those killed include male constructors who sleep at the construction site of a house they are building in the area.

The area chief, James Donald said this happened because they do not have a police outpost in the area.

Chief he Area chief stated that residents of Jenderu have been subjected to attacks and rape with impunity.

Chief Donald blamed Thursday’s killing of the two men to the absences of police officers in the area.

“If the government can hear my voice, let it help us because we are suffering here in Jenderu because when its night someone is not able to sleep, people are sleeping with fears because we don’t know whether someone will be alive or not,” said the area chief.

“I want the gov’t to give us soldiers or police because we have a place here behind the factory in the market.”

“We prepared a place for the police but since then we send a letter up to today there is no result, so I am asking the government to hear our voices because the people who are dying are for the government.”

Located on the outskirts of Juba, Jenderu is one of the areas where an old woman was gang-raped by men in uniform early this year.