12th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Gov’t urged to establish women enterprise development fund

Gov’t urged to establish women enterprise development fund

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

51-year-old widow Jenty Peter Natie and 35-year-old Viles Mamur at a community poultry farm in Gudele, Juba | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

Women leaders are calling on the national government to establish the Women Enterprise Development Fund as prescribed in the revitalized peace agreement.

According to the September 2018 deal, the transitional government shall establish the fund for provision of subsidized credit for women-based enterprise development and capacity building of women entrepreneurs.

It also stipulates that the new unity government shall identify local, national, sectoral or private sector associations with the view to improving their productivity or efficiency through capacity enhancement and easing access to financing.

Theresa Cirisio, chairperson of South Sudan women, peace, security, monitoring and advocacy group, says its establishment should be expedited to help empower women economically.

“It is very unfortunate that people don’t get salaries for seven, three or six months. The burden is on who? It is on the women, who runs up and down very early in the morning to feed her children,” she said on Eye Radio’s Dawn shown.

“And that’s why I call upon our president to see to it that this entrepreneurship fund is established.”

The peace deal further says the government should develop Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises among rural populations and the urban poor, including but not limited to South Sudan farmers associations, dairy producers associations, poultry producers associations, national private companies in the areas of supply, general trade, construction, and others.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills 1

Juba hotels kick out peace delegates over unpaid bills

Published Friday, February 5, 2021

Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka 2

Wani Konga threatens use of army to recover stolen cattle in Terekeka

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman 3

Khartoum authorities hang S Sudanese woman

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal 4

Juba summons Ugandan company over WES teak deal

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers 5

We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid – some soldiers

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

2 killed in gunfight between police, armed robbers and resident in Juba

Published 9 mins ago

PLE candidates who missed exams to begin on 15th February

Published 59 mins ago

One more death, 174 new coronavirus cases confirmed

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t urged to establish women enterprise development fund

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir’s press secretary tests positive for the dreaded virus

Published 5 hours ago

GBV court finds man guilty of defiling 14-year-old cousin

Published Thursday, February 11, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.