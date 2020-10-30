30th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Gov’t urged to realize environmental audit plans

Gov’t urged to realize environmental audit plans

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

Journalist Joakino Francis' exposé on oil pollution in South Sudan, June 2019 | Credit | Eye Radio

A health expert has called on the government to speed up an environmental audit in oil-producing areas amidst an increasing number of children born with deformities.

Residents and officials from oil-producing areas have been complaining about pollution that is causing infant disfigurements, miscarriage, and death during delivery.

They also reported the loss of their livestock because of contaminated waters.

In early 2020, the SUDD Institute documented 13 cases of babies born with deformities in Melut, Ruweng and Rubkona.

This is even after the Ministry of Petroleum announced plans to conduct an environmental audit to inspect the impact of pollution on the land and the people.

“Any oil spill that is out there needs to be cleaned up. People need to be given access to clean water so that they don’t consume water that is contaminated,” argues Dr. Bior Kuer Bior, executive director for Nile Initiative for Health and Environment.

“Their cattle and goats have to be given access to clean drinking water. If there is also a need to resettle people outside oil fields, it will be better.”

A research conducted – last year – by a German organization, Sign of Hope, found that more than 180, 0000 South Sudanese people who live near oil fields use water that is contaminated by the oil companies.

This is contrary to the South Sudan Petroleum Act 2012 which says oil production activities should be done in a manner that ensures a high level of health and safety for the people and the environment.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Court condemns Babu to death 1

Court condemns Babu to death

Published Monday, October 26, 2020

We have failed the country – VP Nyandeng 2

We have failed the country – VP Nyandeng

Published Saturday, October 24, 2020

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue 3

Malakal chiefs battered over airport land issue

Published Friday, October 23, 2020

South Sudanese crowned Miss Universe Canada 2020 4

South Sudanese crowned Miss Universe Canada 2020

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Hundreds displaced as Nile waters claim Gumbo, Lologo areas 5

Hundreds displaced as Nile waters claim Gumbo, Lologo areas

Published Sunday, October 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t urged to realize environmental audit plans

Published 1 min ago

Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

Published 27 mins ago

Yambio watches local anti-child marriage film

Published 1 hour ago

Renk youth warned against confronting NGOs

Published 2 hours ago

AMDISS condemns recent arbitrary detention of reporters

Published 10 hours ago

Uganda returns bodies of fallen SSPDF soldiers

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.