Gov’t urged to return to the Rome negotiation table

A civil society activist has appealed to President Salva Kiir to reconsider the decision to pull out from the Rome peace talks.

The executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization argues that both the government and the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance should embrace a non-violent approach to restore lasting peace in the country.

“With due respect and honor to his Excellency, the symbol of nation, he should make sure that dialogue continue with the holdout groups,” Edmund Yakani told Eye Radio on Friday.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir announced that the government pulled out of the Rome peace talks, saying the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance, or SSOMA is violating the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The President said the group, especially the National Salvation Front, or NAS led by General Thomas Cirilo, is attacking travelers on Juba – Nimule highway and Juba-Yei road.

President Kiir blamed the Holdout Groups for the recent attack that killed two Catholic nuns and others along the Juba – Nimule highway.

He said the act is a violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement signed between the holdout groups and the government in Rome Italy.

But SSOMA and NAS have both denied involvement in the killing of civilians along the highways.

They denounced what they described as the heinous killing of innocent civilians and members of the clergy.

In his remarks to the first joint session of the members of the national legislative assembly, President Kiir announced the withdrawal of the government from the Saint’Egidio mediated talks.

“We will never gain anything from confrontation; dialogue should be the best way to deal with the holdout groups,” Yakani added.

The Saint-Egidio-led mediation is aimed at supporting an inclusive peace agreement in South Sudan by persuading the hold-out group to join the revitalized peace deal signed in September 2018.

In January last year, the government and SSOMA signed the Rome Declaration to cease hostilities.

