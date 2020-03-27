Gov’t urged to sensitize the organize forces on coronavirus

A civil society activist has called on the government to sensitize and orient the organize forces on coronavirus as they enforce the night curfew order.

Early this week, President Salva Kiir imposed a night curfew across the country for 30 days as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

This is aimed at stopping the possible spread of the coronavirus as the country is reportedly at high risk of the Covid-19.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the order is fully implemented.

Most of those enforcing the directives can be seen at night without practice respiratory hygiene, not using sanitizers and no face masks.

This according to Edmond Yakani – the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, is risky and might put their lives and others into danger due to the Covid-19.

Yakani urged the government to educate the organize forces about the pandemic.

“They the members of the security forces, if they want to execute the directives of the Presidents, they need to have preventive measures, otherwise they will/may come across an infected person with Covid-19,” Yakani said.

“The question is how much is the security forces that are executing the directives of the President are being sensitized on how to prevent themselves from contracting any coronavirus. They need to be also oriented.”