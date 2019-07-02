Gov’t urges companies to deliver quality services

The minister of information, Michael Makuei has urged Telecom Companies to deliver services to South Sudanese, warning that if they don’t, they will be kick-out.

On Monday, the government and Liquid Telecom Company launched a telecom company that will provide fibre optics network in the country.

Liquid Telecom Company – a subsidiary of Econet Global, has been licensed by the National Communications Authority to construct and operate electronic communications systems – also known as fiber optics in South Sudan.

The initiative is part of a bid to bring high-speed broadband internet to South Sudan that is expected to help in enhancing digital literacy in the country.

It is also expected to make the internet more accessible and cheaper for citizens of South Sudan.

Speaking on Monday in Juba during the inauguration ceremony of Liquid Telecom fibre optic, the minister of information, Michael Makuei said South Sudan is a free market economy and thus South Sudan is ready to receive services from companies.

He said the companies must compete in the provision of quality services to its the citizens.

“We must render real services to our people and these services with the number of companies as we continue to lay foundation stones, then definitely we expect better services to our people through competition.”

Makuei warned private companies to deliver services or risk being kick-out.

“The objectives of the free market economy are to render real services to our people. Anybody who comes in and doesn’t deliver, he/she will be forced to check out.”

Liquid Telecom is a leading pan-African telecoms group that will connect South Sudan to the One Africa broadband network, and to the rest of the world.

In March 2018, the government has shut down telecom operator Vivacell over a tax dispute. This came after the National Communications Authority issued a public notice suspending Vivacell’s license.

Information minister and government spokesman Michael Makuei told the press that Vivacell had failed to pay over $60 million in taxes since its inception, hence the drastic action.

Mr Makuei said the firm was ordered to cease operations for its failure to conform to the government’s regulations.