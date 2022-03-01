1st March 2022
Gov’t vows to protect Migrant workers from exploitation in the country

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 mins ago

One of the dance group representing Burundian in South Sudan participated at the event over the weekend - Courtesy

The government has promised to protect Migrant workers from exploitation and urged them to report any form of abuse to the authorities.

Wani Francis, the Task Force on Trafficking Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Official says Migrants are exploited as prostitute, laborers, and domestic servants.

Francis pointed out that they have enough information that some Migrants are kept in the construction sites.

He urged Migrants to report any form of exploitation to the authorities.

Francis was speaking during culture event aimed at raising awareness on Migrant workers’ social, labor and human rights issues in South Sudan.

“The national tasks force found out that trafficking exploitation has three forms labor, prostitution, and domestic servants, these three compose all Migrants living in South Sudan,” Francis said.

“The Migrants are exploited in the construction site and sexual and domestic servants. We are calling on immigrants in South Sudan to report to the Tasks Force so that action is taken against anyone accused of human trafficking.

“We have a report that indicates that some Migrants are kept in the construction site where they don’t have travel documents.

The event which took place in Juba over the weekend was organized by Root of Generation in partnership with IOM and funding from UKaid.

1st March 2022

