Gun wielding rapist gets 14 years in jail

The Gender-Based Violence and Juvenile court has sentenced another man to 14 years in prison for raping at gun point a 42-year-old woman.

Sabit Romano Luoti, a 44-year-old military intelligence personnel, committed the crime at Gumbo in May 2019.

According to the presiding Judge, Romano, went into the survivor’s house through a bamboo fence.

The court heard that he sexually assaulted the woman while holding a gun against her head between 12:30 and 3 O’clock in the morning.

The incident, Presiding Judge Francis Amum, said has left the unnamed woman traumatized and has been living with stigma since then.

The convict must also pay a fine of half a million pounds.

According to Section 247 of the Penal Code, whosoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offence of rape, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

