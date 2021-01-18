18th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Gunman kills 7 people in Paloch

Gunman kills 7 people in Paloch

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 min ago

At least seven people have been killed by an armed man in Paloch area of Upper Nile State, authorities have said.

Five other people have been reportedly wounded in the incident which occurred on Saturday night.

The victims were shot in their homes while sleeping.

According to the secretary-general of the defunct Northern Upper Nile State, the incident that appears to be revenge-related is linked to the killing of four people in the area earlier last week.

“One person went there and fired at them killing about six people including a child of under-five,” Paul Chol told Eye Radio via telephone from Renk town on Monday.

Chol said authorities have launched investigations to bring to book the suspect.

“We are serious about this to find out that culprit or whoever did these unfortunate killings,” he added.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018.

Observers attribute the issue on lack of access to justice.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan adopts new time zone – Makuei 1

South Sudan adopts new time zone – Makuei

Published Friday, January 15, 2021

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing 2

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Ethiopian army kills ex-S.Sudan peace mediator Seyoum Mesfin 3

Ethiopian army kills ex-S.Sudan peace mediator Seyoum Mesfin

Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Armed men accused of illegally demarcating land in Mangala 4

Armed men accused of illegally demarcating land in Mangala

Published Thursday, January 14, 2021

Parties hope to graduate forces this month 5

Parties hope to graduate forces this month

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gunman kills 7 people in Paloch

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t launches cholera vaccination exercise in Pibor

Published 2 hours ago

Why a young lady wants to stop skin lightening

Published 6 hours ago

Only job: Kugi residents ‘barred’ from quarrying

Published 18 hours ago

South Africa’s Haysom to head UNMISS

Published Sunday, January 17, 2021

UNHCR’s Special Envoy for Horn of Africa talks refugees, peace in S.Sudan

Published Saturday, January 16, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.