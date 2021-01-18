Gunman kills 7 people in Paloch

At least seven people have been killed by an armed man in Paloch area of Upper Nile State, authorities have said.

Five other people have been reportedly wounded in the incident which occurred on Saturday night.

The victims were shot in their homes while sleeping.

According to the secretary-general of the defunct Northern Upper Nile State, the incident that appears to be revenge-related is linked to the killing of four people in the area earlier last week.

“One person went there and fired at them killing about six people including a child of under-five,” Paul Chol told Eye Radio via telephone from Renk town on Monday.

Chol said authorities have launched investigations to bring to book the suspect.

“We are serious about this to find out that culprit or whoever did these unfortunate killings,” he added.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018.

Observers attribute the issue on lack of access to justice.

