23rd September 2021
Gunmen abduct IDP women in Tambura

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 35 seconds ago

A UN peacekeeper escorts women and children in the violence-rocked Tambura County, Western Equatoria State recently | Credit | Denis Louro/UNMISS

Two IDP women have been kidnaped in Tambura of Western Equatoria State, a church leader has said.

There are 3,700 people sheltering at the UN camp in the country.

According to local officials, the IDPS – who are mainly women, children and the elderly – fled their homes after the violence intensified recently.

Fr. Bie Emmanuel of the Mary Help of Christian told Eye Radio that the women were abducted had stepped outside the POC to look for food.

“They were three – two young women and one old mama. After kidnapping them, they released the old mama,” Fr. Emmanuel told Eye Radio from the POC in Tambura.

He identified the victims are 24-year-old Hellen Joseph and 38-year-old Magdalene Joseph.

The religious leader called for unconditional release of the women.

Over 200 people have died and 80,000 others displaced in the Tambura conflict, which erupted in Juba.

Local officials say the violence between an opposition force and local youth is being fueled by area politicians based in Juba.

