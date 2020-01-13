13th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Gunmen kill university don in Juba

Gunmen kill university don in Juba

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Students of University of Juba protest the killing of their lecturer in Juba on Monday, Jan 13, 2020. Photot: Lhaw Panom Lhaw/facebook.

A lecturer at the University of Juba was killed by an armed assailant near his home last evening.

Bol Chol who was also a lawyer was reportedly shot by a man in uniform.

A family member says the deceased was shot on a boda boda, a few moments after purchasing items for the family at a nearby shop.

He died on the spot at 7pm.

According to eyewitness, the lecturer was shot right in front of the police station near Kubri Haboba in Gudele Two.

The identity and the motive of his killer is yet to be established.

Some students of University of Juba protested the killing this morning, calling on the police to hold accountable the criminals.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar dismisses top generals from peace mechanism 1

Machar dismisses top generals from peace mechanism

Published Friday, January 10, 2020

Kiir’s aides discuss peace with Malong, Cirillo & Amum 2

Kiir’s aides discuss peace with Malong, Cirillo & Amum

Published Saturday, January 11, 2020

Remembering CPA Day: John Garang’s full speech 3

Remembering CPA Day: John Garang’s full speech

Published Thursday, January 9, 2020

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’ 4

U.S sanctions FVP Taban Deng for ‘abduction, killing & divisive acts’

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Terekeka governor replaces commissioners with chiefs 5

Terekeka governor replaces commissioners with chiefs

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gunmen kill university don in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Electricians strike after electrocution incidents

Published 4 hours ago

Armed cattle raiders kill two in Amadi

Published 6 hours ago

Torit Journalist arrested for ‘disobeying orders’

Published 7 hours ago

Cirillo, Malong recommits to CoH Agreement in Rome Declaration

Published 9 hours ago

South Sudan to audit environment after oil spills

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.