Gunmen kill university don in Juba

A lecturer at the University of Juba was killed by an armed assailant near his home last evening.

Bol Chol who was also a lawyer was reportedly shot by a man in uniform.

A family member says the deceased was shot on a boda boda, a few moments after purchasing items for the family at a nearby shop.

He died on the spot at 7pm.

According to eyewitness, the lecturer was shot right in front of the police station near Kubri Haboba in Gudele Two.

The identity and the motive of his killer is yet to be established.

Some students of University of Juba protested the killing this morning, calling on the police to hold accountable the criminals.