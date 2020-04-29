Guterres wants more time for UNISFA

29th April 2020
A United Nations position close to the restive town of Abyei.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has recommended extension of the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) for another six months.

Extended in November last year, the current mandate of UNISFA will expire on the 15th of the month.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio on Wednesday, Guterres said the governments of the Sudan and South Sudan have paid limited attention to their responsibilities regarding Abyei as they have had other pressing priorities.

“I am optimistic that peace dividends from the transitions in both countries, as well as the interaction between the two, will have a positive impact on peace and development,” the UN chief said.  “However, these developments have also highlighted the need to ensure that the mechanisms established in 2012 in the cooperation agreements are fully implemented.”

Since 2005, the Abyei area has remained a contested region between South Sudan and Sudan.

On June 27, 2011, the Security Council authorized the deployment of a peacekeeping force to the disputed Abyei Area.

This was in response to renewed violence, escalating tensions, and population displacement in the region as the then Southern Sudan was preparing to formally declare its independence.

Since then, the UN has been extending the mandate of UNISFA, whose role is to maintain peace and security there.

