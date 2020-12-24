Heavy deployment of officers to maintain order during Christmas festivities

The South Sudan National Police Service has heavily deployed joint security patrols in Juba in a move they said is to protect civilians during this festive season.

Christians across the world will celebrate Christmas tomorrow.

The day is characterized by visitation, children moving along the streets, families gathering to merry and church services.

This week, residents of Juba witnessed heavy deployment of police officers and other security personnel along the streets and some residential areas.

The officers have mostly been conducting random checks on vehicles.

The national police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin said the joint operation force will safeguard public places and residential areas.

“Most of us especially the families will be out to the markets to get thinks for their families and at the same time, the criminals are also very active in the season. So we have deployed forces all over the markets and this congested places to prevent any crime,” he stated.

Maj.Gen. Justin added that the officers are under strict orders to observe discipline.

The instructions are very strict and we have our professional standard unit is deployed also to monitor the behaviors of our forces, the same thing with the military police to monitor the behaviors of our army,” he revealed.

Daniel Justin explained that the sector commanders will be held accountable for any officer who will misbehave while protecting civilians.

“If any of your force found drunk or misbehaving, himself will face as well as the commander.”

“All the senior officers will be moving up and down to make sure that, our forces are behaving well during the operation.”

