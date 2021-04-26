Henry, Shearer inducted into maiden Premier League Hall of Fame

Two football legends and centre-forwards have yet again made history as the first two inductees of the Premier League Hall of Fame.

“Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry –both gifted with natural skill and talent who have written their names in Premier League history,” the PL Hall of Fame stated.

It honoured the former England striker Alan Shearer and ex-France forward Thierry Henry at its inaugural installation into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Shearer is the Premier League’s record scorer, with 260 goals for Blackburn Rovers – whom he won the title with in 1995 – and Newcastle United.

He was the first player to reach 100 Premier League goals. Shearer scored 112 in 138 league matches for Blackburn, and 148 in 303 for Newcastle.

“I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame…It was my dream to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt,” said 50-year-old Shearer “I have to thank all of my teammates, as well as the managers and coaches that I’ve worked with.”

Thiery Henry on the other hand scored a club record 175 Premier League goals in 258 appearances for Arsenal. He was the league’s top scorer in a season a record four times.

He won the title twice and was part of the Arsenal side that went unbeaten in the league in the 2003-04 season.

Henry also provided 74 assists during eight Premier League seasons, including a joint-record 20 in 2002-03.

“To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special,” said 43-year-old Henry.

“When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots and now we’re talking about the Hall of Fame.”

The Premier League Hall of Fame is a competitive process that involves the fans.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the PLHF said in order to be eligible for induction in 2021, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020.

The fans then will be invited to vote and help select more players to be inducted.

A shortlist of 23 former players will also be announced and six of those will be inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame.

