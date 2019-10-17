Herders kill an IDP in Juba

One person has been shot dead another injured in a fighting between cattle keepers and IDPs at the Protection of Civilians site in Juba.

According to the chairperson of the site, two people were shot when armed herders from a nearby cattle camp in Moriok, a suburb of Juba, attacked IDPs outside the PoC.

It is reported that the cattle keepers accused the IDPs of harassing women who enter the PoC to sell fresh milk.

The IDPs are also said to have accused the cattle keepers of intimidating women who go to the bushes outside the camp to collect firewood.

“On Tuesday, two boys who went outside the PoC, where attacked by men carrying guns,” Wol Tab narrated the incident to Eye Radio.

“They started shooting the boys. One died on spot while the other was injured. He’s still alive and at a hospital in PoC 1.”

Tab said the case has been reported to the UNMISS and the South Sudan Police.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Spokesperson of the National Police Service, Maj.-Gen Daniel Justin confirmed receiving such report.

He said they have launched a joint investigation into the matter.