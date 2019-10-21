Hotels ‘humiliate’ peace delegates over unpaid stay arrears

21st October 2019
Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Dembesh Hotel in Juba

A senior member of the Opposition Alliance says he and some of his colleagues have abandoned the hotel accommodation after being denied services.

Joseph Bakasoro says they were denied services such as food, water, clean bedsheets, among others by the hotel management.

He says this forced him to vacate his residence at Dembesh Hotel in Juba.

Early this year, the peace delegates’ lifestyle at the hotels came under serious scrutiny from members of the public, international community and the civil society.

The public accused the delegates of unnecessarily spending public funds on luxurious lifestyle, their bodyguards, family members and friends, at the expense of delivering services.

The National Pre-transitional Period Committee directed the delegates to vacate the hotels but later revoked the decision.

Representatives of the SPLM-IO, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees and other parties continued to stay in the hotels.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Bakasoro who is currently living outside the hotel, says they were humiliated.

“The hotel owners were really doing us the worst case scenario. They cut everything, including water and power. They even collected bedsheets,” he stressed.

“We are being punished by the management because they have not been paid by the NPTC.

Bakasoro called on the NPTC to pay the hotel bills.

“NPTC should find a solution for us because when we get out from here, it may look as if we are not for peace – that we are peace spoilers.”

Bakasoro if one of the hundreds of representatives of the peace parties being accommodated in Juba hotels.

Majority of these leaders are said to have modern houses in the capital.

21st October 2019

