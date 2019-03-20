20th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Peace | Politics | States   |   “How many states should South Sudan have and why?”

“How many states should South Sudan have and why?”

Authors: Ayuen Panchol | | Published: 8 hours ago

Google map

The newly established Independent Boundaries Commission, IBC, is requesting the general public to say how many states South Sudan should have.

IBC was established on Monday by the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan – Ambassador Ismail Wais.

The establishment of the IBC is in line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

It is headed by a South African national, Ambassador Thembi Majola and consists of four other members from the African Union High Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, five representatives from the incumbent government, two from the SPLM/A-IO.

It also consists of one each from the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees, and the Other Political Parties.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, Ambassador Majola asks all South Sudanese:

“How many states should South Sudan have and why?”

Responses should either be emailed to [email protected] or hand delivered to IGAD South Sudan Liaison Office in Juba at Amarat.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 2 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 3 weeks ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 3 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 3 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 4 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“How many states should South Sudan have and why?”

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir to return to the Vatican for a retreat in April

Published 22 hours ago

Parliamentary committee summons Minister and VC over university fee hikes

Published 23 hours ago

Gov’t warned against selling oil in advance

Published 23 hours ago

Tonj directs its cattle keepers to leave Wau State

Published 24 hours ago

Japan pledges more funds for the Freedom Bridge

Published 1 day ago

20th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.