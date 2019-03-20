The newly established Independent Boundaries Commission, IBC, is requesting the general public to say how many states South Sudan should have.

IBC was established on Monday by the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan – Ambassador Ismail Wais.

The establishment of the IBC is in line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

It is headed by a South African national, Ambassador Thembi Majola and consists of four other members from the African Union High Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, five representatives from the incumbent government, two from the SPLM/A-IO.

It also consists of one each from the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance, Former Detainees, and the Other Political Parties.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, Ambassador Majola asks all South Sudanese:

“How many states should South Sudan have and why?”

Responses should either be emailed to [email protected] or hand delivered to IGAD South Sudan Liaison Office in Juba at Amarat.