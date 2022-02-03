Human activities pose major threats to Sudd Swamp – Napwon

Josephine Napwon stressed the need for a national management plan to protect the area.

She made the remarks during the commemoration of World Wetland’s Day in Juba on Wednesday.

The Sudd region, which has an estimated area of 57,000 square kilometers is one of the largest freshwater ecosystems in the world.

It is inhabited by over a million people including the Nuer, Shilluk, Anyuak, and the Dinka communities in Upper Nile and parts of Bahr El Ghazal Region.

Famous for its unique conservation of various endangered species, UNESCO declared the area as a world heritage site in 2006.

However, the site is said to be facing the threats of oil exploration, lack of special protection measures, illegal hunting and the pending Jonglei Canal Project.

Human settlement, agricultural expansion, unsustainable fishing and lack of awareness on the importance of the site are also attributed to be among the risk factors.

In August last year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution establishing that 2nd of February be commemorated as the world wetland day.

Addressing the media during the event on Wednesday the National Minister of Environment, Josephine Napwonstressed the need for awareness on the importance of conserving the ecosystem.

“No special protection measures or management plans are in place for human settlement, expansion, illegal hunting using modern automatic weapons, water lily affecting navigation, and agriculture expansion,” Napwon said.

“Lack of community awareness on the importance of the Sudd among the local communities unsustainable fishing in the Sudd to address these threats and challenges.

“The Ministry of Environment and Forestry will develop a sustainable Wetland strategy and management plan.

“The resumption of the Jonglei canal is off limits because the system services the of Sudd wetland is priceless.’’

South Sudan was admitted to the Nile Council of Ministers also known as the Nile-COM in Kigali Rwanda in 2012.