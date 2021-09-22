22nd September 2021
Humanitarian Coordinator condemns attack on aid workers in Morobo

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 5 hours ago

The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in South Sudan has condemned the latest attack on aid convoy in Yei County, Central Equatoria, at the weekend.

On Friday last week, the WFP food trucks were travelling from Yei to Morobo when they came under attack in Mugwo Payam.

The driver of one of the trucks, a South Sudanese citizen, was killed when the unknown gunmen opened fire on the convoy.

One person was injured, two were found unharmed and three others are currently missing.

““I am appalled by the horrific news of yet another act of violence against humanitarians and people serving the community in South Sudan,” Matthew Hollingworth said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The vehicles were carrying 121 metric tons of food supplies destined for livelihoods programming in support of host communities in Morobo.

“Humanitarian personnel work tirelessly to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable people in South Sudan, including women, children and the elderly. Attacking them as they carry out their work is unacceptable and has to stop,” he added.

Since March, UN says aid workers, people serving the community, and assets have been ambushed or attacked in at least eight of the ten states in the country.

The attacks led to the suspension of humanitarian activities and the relocation of workers.

