Hundreds displaced by SPLM-IO factional fighting in Manyo County

Fighting between SPLM-IO factions has displaced hundreds of people into neighboring communities, the Commissioner of Manyo County in Upper Nile State has said.



On Sunday last week, fresh clashes were reported between the SPLM-IO factions in Kor-Jali near Magenis that killed nearly 50 people.

Manyo County Commissioner, Peter Awon says the fighting has sent villagers fleeing for safety to neighboring areas and Renk town.

He says the fighting has also affected the voluntary return of refugees from the neighboring Sudan.

Those displaced were mainly from Kuek and Wadakona, and areas surrounding Magenis in Manyo County.

“The recent fighting has affected that return and it also affected the security situation in the area. But with recent calm and stability, they may earn trust again if it can continue like this,” Peter told Eye Radio from Wadakona.

“Some families flee the area like Kuek, Asoyia and Wadakona and it’s not all of them but a huge number of families with children have been displaced.”

The commissioner is now calling on the SPLM-IO rival factions to cease hostilities and safeguard the well-being of the citizens.

He also appeals to those displaced to be patient on their quest to return home as the government works on stabilizing the situation in the area.

“The situation was not stable in the last three to four days, but with God willing, we hope in the next few days the situation will return to normal. So we are appealing to our brothers to accept peace.”

