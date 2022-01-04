4th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Peace | Politics   |   Hundreds displaced by SPLM-IO factional fighting in Manyo County

Hundreds displaced by SPLM-IO factional fighting in Manyo County

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 44 seconds ago

FILE PHOTO: Two factions of SPLA-IO under Dr Riek Machar and Gen. Simon Gatwech clashed at Magenis area - leaving at least 34 soldiers reported killed from both sides | Credit | Unknown

Fighting between SPLM-IO factions has displaced hundreds of people into neighboring communities, the Commissioner of Manyo County in Upper Nile State has said.

On Sunday last week, fresh clashes were reported between the SPLM-IO factions in Kor-Jali near Magenis that killed nearly 50 people.

Manyo County Commissioner, Peter Awon says the fighting has sent villagers fleeing for safety to neighboring areas and Renk town.

He says the fighting has also affected the voluntary return of refugees from the neighboring Sudan.

Those displaced were mainly from Kuek and Wadakona, and areas surrounding Magenis in Manyo County.

“The recent fighting has affected that return and it also affected the security situation in the area. But with recent calm and stability, they may earn trust again if it can continue like this,” Peter told Eye Radio from Wadakona.

“Some families flee the area like Kuek, Asoyia and Wadakona and it’s not all of them but a huge number of families with children have been displaced.”

The commissioner is now calling on the SPLM-IO rival factions to cease hostilities and safeguard the well-being of the citizens.

He also appeals to those displaced to be patient on their quest to return home as the government works on stabilizing the situation in the area.

“The situation was not stable in the last three to four days, but with God willing, we hope in the next few days the situation will return to normal. So we are appealing to our brothers to accept peace.”

Popular Stories
Animu’s deportation from above, Uganda refuses to take her – Lawyer 1

Animu’s deportation from above, Uganda refuses to take her – Lawyer

Published Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital 2

Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital

Published Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in 2013 war 3

Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in 2013 war

Published 22 hours ago

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers 4

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers

Published Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Senior SPLM member, Deng Mading dies at 50 5

Senior SPLM member, Deng Mading dies at 50

Published Friday, December 31, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Hundreds displaced by SPLM-IO factional fighting in Manyo County

Published 44 seconds ago

Army investigating festive celebratory gunfire that injured 4

Published 1 hour ago

Central Bank Governor: Dier Tong out, Moses Makur in

Published 2 hours ago

Speaker appoints specialized committee chairpersons from SPLM, SPLM-IO

Published 17 hours ago

4 people die in 200 traffic accidents during festive season – Police

Published 20 hours ago

Makuei says Kiir offers to mediate between Machar, Kit-Gwang

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.