25th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Hundreds flee to Yei town

Hundreds flee to Yei town

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

SSPDF forces have reportedly displaced into Yei town hundreds of civilians from Mukaya Payam of the defunct Yei River State.

 

On Monday the SSPDF command in Yei sent some forces in Mukaya to counter an alleged presence of the National Salvation Front (NAS) forces.

The army reportedly resorted to assaulting civilians and looting their property.

Some of those displaced people told Eye Radio that they were beaten and forced to flee.

They claim that SSPDF soldiers accused them of accommodating rebel forces.

However, the SSPDF director for public relations in Yei refuted the claims, saying the army was sent there to protect the civilians.

Lt. Col. Michael Machar argues that those who fled to Yei town were only frightened of the presence of the soldiers in the area.

“The deployment was to protect the civil population not to displace them because there were activities of this Kenyi Loburong disturbing civilians there and the additional force was taken there to protect them,” Lt. Col. Michael Machar told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“When the soldiers were brought there for protection they think that there will be a confrontation between the SSPDF and the NAS maybe but actually, there was no terrorization so these might be the people who were frightened and ran away without anything.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case 2

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon 3

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 4

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Gov’t urged to punish ‘covidiotic’ leaders 5

Gov’t urged to punish ‘covidiotic’ leaders

Published Monday, April 20, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Published 8 hours ago

Red flag over rape at military training centres

Published 11 hours ago

Hundreds flee to Yei town

Published 12 hours ago

9 die in Mvolo cattle raid

Published Friday, April 24, 2020

Flags to fly half-mast in honor of Dr Khalid

Published Friday, April 24, 2020

IGAD’s new deadline for parties

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.