Hunger forces soldiers to abandon cantonment site in Aweil

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

A significant number of soldiers from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance are reportedly leaving the cantonment site in Aweil state over lack of food, said a senior military officer.

SSOA is a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

There are hundreds of SSOA forces in Pantiet near Aweil town.

According to the AFP, these soldiers sleep under trees and are forced to shelter with locals in their mud huts, known as “tukuls”, when it rains.

It quoted Lt. Gen. Nicodemus Deng Deng, who is in charge of the cantonment site, saying that about 700 registered troops had since left the camp due to the conditions.

“The food got finished and now we are left with no food on the ground,” said Deng.

There are 34 cantonment sites identified by the Joint Defense Board across the country.

However, the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM, has reported a lack of logistical support, shelter, water, among others.

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement have less than a month to train and deploy the necessary unified forces before forming a government of national unity.

The Deputy Chairperson of SSOA in Juba confirmed to Eye Radio that the forces around Aweil lack medicines and other supplies.

“Yes, there is a delay for some food because as you know the rain is very heavy there in Awei,” said Malong Majok.

He added that floods have cut off the area from the nearby towns.

“Floods covered every road now people they are constructing the road to take the food there.”

