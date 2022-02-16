“I am free, everybody is free to talk.” Kuol tells President Kiir

A Senior Presidential Advisor, General Kuol Manyang has called on President Salva Kiir to allow citizens to exercise their freedom of expression.



Kuol, who is also a senior member of SPLM, said it is time for the citizens to express their political views without fear of arrest or intimidation.

He made the remarks in an interview with Radio Journalist, Mach Samuel this week.

In the interview General Kuol called on President Salva Kiir to allow freedom of expression in the country.

“People in America composing songs insulting me and my integrity and what, but I take it very normally,” Manyang told Journalist Mach Samuel.

“Normally, in our culture even the chiefs used to be insulted and songs are composed against them and they sing their own songs. That is democracy and President Salva should not…”

“If there are people talking about this, then he better face them not me, I am very innocent so this is what I will tell them, because I will not tell them stop this or stop that, I am free and everybody is free to talk.”

The appeal comes several months after the continued detention of the former governor of Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Kuel Aguer and self- proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol.

Kuel Aguer was arrested after he had signed the People’s Collation on Civil Action that called for a nationwide protest and the resignation of the unity government.

While Abraham Chol had announced a premonition that President Salva Kiir and First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, would be deposed from their seats supposedly by July 9, 2021, on South Sudan Independence Day.

Several activists have also fled the country in recent months for fear of their lives.

They include Wani Michael, the former director of the Okay Foundation and David James Kolok, the Organization of Responsive Governance.

