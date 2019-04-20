“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome

President Salva Kiir says he was shocked, deeply touched, and even trembled when His Holiness Pop Francis knelt down and kissed his feet.

He described his experience of the spiritual retreat in Rome as a historical event that showed how whole world cares about South Sudan.

“Off course I trembled,” he said.

“Not only did I feel a sense of reverence for his holiness, I also strongly feel what happened in Vatican will have an indelible impact on the future of peace and stability in our beloved nation.”

He stressed that Pop’s action was the greatest expression of humanity and true manifestation of how a leader is supposed to lead his people.

“Pope Francis’ action was the greatest expression of humanity, a true manifestation of our Lord’s mission of serving others,’ he learned.

“It was unprecedented for the Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator to get together to meditate and pray for our country.”