21st April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace   |   “I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome

Author: Garang Malaak | Published: 13 hours ago

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Vatican on Thursday. (Vatican Media via AP)

President Salva Kiir says he was shocked, deeply touched, and even trembled when His Holiness Pop Francis knelt down and kissed his feet.

He described his experience of the spiritual retreat in Rome as a historical event that showed how whole world cares about South Sudan.

“Off course I trembled,” he said.

“Not only did I feel a sense of reverence for his holiness, I also strongly feel what happened in Vatican will have an indelible impact on the future of peace and stability in our beloved nation.”

He stressed that Pop’s action was the greatest expression of humanity and true manifestation of how a leader is supposed to lead his people.

“Pope Francis’ action was the greatest expression of humanity, a true manifestation of our Lord’s mission of serving others,’ he learned.

“It was unprecedented for the Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator to get together to meditate and pray for our country.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir invites Dr Machar to Juba 1

President Kiir invites Dr Machar to Juba

Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room 2

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

S.Sudan opposition leader Peter Gatdet dies 3

S.Sudan opposition leader Peter Gatdet dies

Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019

The kind of army citizens want 4

The kind of army citizens want

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

Formation of interim govt fixed, ‘despite failures’- NPTC member 5

Formation of interim govt fixed, ‘despite failures’- NPTC member

Published Monday, April 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome

Published 13 hours ago

Kiir makes second invite to Dr Machar

Published 14 hours ago

Govt, IO forces ‘blocking’ Morobo-Yei road, says MP

Published 1 day ago

Hand over al-Bashir to ICC

Published 3 days ago

Jonglei forces chiefs to collect head tax

Published 3 days ago

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.