6th March 2021
National News | News   |   'I was mistakenly appointed,' replaced W.E state minister says

‘I was mistakenly appointed,’ replaced W.E state minister says

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Samuel John Basiame, the sacked Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development, Western Equatoria State/Courtesy photo

The former Minister of Rural Development and Cooperation in Western Equatoria state has spoken about his immediate replacement, saying he was “mistakenly appointed” to the position.

On March 2nd, Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba relieved Samuel John Basiame and replaced him with Yoana Robert Mark.

The dismissal came days following the appointment of state officials by a presidential decree last week.

The dismissed Minister Samuel John was then appointed as a member of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in the state.

According to the governor’s press secretary, the changes were done after consultations with John’s political party the South Sudan Democratic Forum which is part of the National Agenda- an ally to the government.

Alex Daniel says that the governor used his powers and in accordance with the Republican order for the delegation of powers to the governors of the ten states.

He also says the removal and appointment of the minister was not the Governor’s personal decision, but a consultation with the concerned party.

For his part, the dismissed minister, Samuel John welcomed the decision and said he was mistakenly appointed to the position.

“My boss who’s the chairperson of the National Agenda in Juba already informed me about the changes. Based on what I was informed, there was a mistake that happened on the list and then they were trying to settle it. I think it has been resolved that I should maintain the RRC position and decline from the ministerial position,” Mr. John explained.

President Salva Kiir in a decree on March 2nd delegated powers to governors to swear in state and local government officials.

But he cautioned the governors that they do not have the power to dismiss or replace appointed officials unless through their respective parties.

