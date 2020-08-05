Ibba residents witness worst floods in decades

Torrential rains and floods have destroyed most parts of Ibba County, Western Equatoria State.

A religious leader there says homes, granaries, and crops have been damaged by the heavy rains.

Heavy rains have continued to hit most parts of the country for the last 48 hours.

Residents of the area have been displaced to nearby schools and church facilities.

The current level of water in the county was allegedly last been seen in 1958.

“We can see the water just coming out from the ground everywhere,” said Reverent Seth Sanaa, diocesan secretary of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan – Diocese of Ibba.

“So, it continues destroying the houses. A lot of houses have already been destroyed and up to now some are still collapsing slowly.”

Area residents called on the government and aid organizations to provide them with both food and non-food items.

“We are now sheltering at the hospital. And we are afraid of the rain coming again, and we do not have tents,” said Eric Zagi.

Another resident Agnes Kikpa, 43, a mother of five told Eye Radio that their condition is dire.

“We are now without food or drinking water. The children have no clothes and we are camping at school,” Ms Kikpa lamented. “If you want, to help us, we need tents, food items and mosquito nets.”

Nearly 20,000 people have been displaced by flash floods in Bor, Twic East and Duk Counties.

In June, the IGAD warned that the ongoing floods will worsen the situation especially at a time when the region is facing multiple crises including desert locust invasion, coronavirus pandemic, economic challenges and insecurity.