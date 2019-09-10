10th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   IDPs angered by movement restrictions

IDPs angered by movement restrictions

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

File: UN Peacekeepers guard as IDPs walk freely at a POC site. PHOTO: UN

An IDP leader has accused government soldiers of restricting their movements in and out of the POC in Juba.

Currently, UN mission is providing protection to over 35,000 people at the PoC sites in Jebel along Yei road, with another 4,000 civilians taking temporary shelter in Mangateen.

These are vulnerable people who fled the conflict, mostly in 2013.

With the reported improvement in security situation, some of them leave the camps for work in town.

Others, particularly women, go to the Customs or Jebel market to buy food items.

This is when government soldiers deployed to Checkpoints reportedly intimidate and harass them.

He was speaking to Eye Radio.

“According to what I see concerning the movement of IDPs from the camp to the town, everyone is not happy with some elements at the checkpoints because they check them when they come back from the market to the PoC. People face challenges at checkpoints. Sometimes they take money from the IDPs.”

 

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar arrives in Juba 1

Machar arrives in Juba

Published Monday, September 9, 2019

Kiir awards liberation war veterans 2

Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Published Thursday, September 5, 2019

Robert Mugabe dies at 95 3

Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Published Friday, September 6, 2019

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders 4

Forces must be deployed before November-Leaders

Published 14 hours ago

IDPs clash with UN police 5

IDPs clash with UN police

Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM/A-IO accused of rape, occupations of new civilian buildings

Published 4 hours ago

Second face-to-face Kiir-Riek meeting postponed

Published 5 hours ago

Further occupation disappoints CTSAMVM

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir-Riek meeting described as remarkable-Activist

Published 7 hours ago

Youth advised against laziness

Published 7 hours ago

IDPs angered by movement restrictions

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.