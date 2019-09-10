IDPs angered by movement restrictions

An IDP leader has accused government soldiers of restricting their movements in and out of the POC in Juba.

Currently, UN mission is providing protection to over 35,000 people at the PoC sites in Jebel along Yei road, with another 4,000 civilians taking temporary shelter in Mangateen.

These are vulnerable people who fled the conflict, mostly in 2013.

With the reported improvement in security situation, some of them leave the camps for work in town.

Others, particularly women, go to the Customs or Jebel market to buy food items.

This is when government soldiers deployed to Checkpoints reportedly intimidate and harass them.

“According to what I see concerning the movement of IDPs from the camp to the town, everyone is not happy with some elements at the checkpoints because they check them when they come back from the market to the PoC. People face challenges at checkpoints. Sometimes they take money from the IDPs.”