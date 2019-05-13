13th May 2019
IDPs in Malakal ready to go home-IOM

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 8 hours ago

IDPs shelter in a church in Malakal

A report conducted by IOM and UNHCR shows that nearly half of the displaced people in Malakal are ready to go back home.

The 2008 census places Malakal County’s population at 126,500.

With the outbreak of the conflict in 2013, residents fled – with some seeking refuge in UN Protection of Civilian sites.

The report says the Malakal PoC – which was house to nearly 48,000 individuals in August 2015, has shrank to 23,343 people.

The report, dubbed Intention – Perception Survey, indicates that, of those intending to leave, just under 43% say they own land or house where they will seek shelter.

37 per cent intend to stay with friends or family; whilst 14 per cent intend to seek accommodation provided by humanitarian service providers.



