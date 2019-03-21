21st March 2019
Manga-teen IDPs complain of lack of food and water

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 mins ago

Manga-teen area in Juba

Manga-teen IDPs, who were displaced by communal violence from within the UN Protection of Civilian sites in Juba, are holding a peaceful protest against poor living conditions.

They are mostly women and children who were forced to leave the PoC at Jebel following clashes between communities. Most of them were relocated to the residential area, Manga-teen in Juba.

The over 8,000 IDPs are demanding UNMISS and RRC to provide them with food and clean drinking water – which they say have not been distributed for over a month.

According to their Chairperson, water tankers have not supplied water to the IDPs since February 15th.

“People are suffering… a lot of diarrhea, for children and mothers, and also the elderly people are suffering from that diarrhea, because of water, ” said John Tut.

“We have spent two months without food here.”

The IDPs handed a “letter of protest” to the office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

