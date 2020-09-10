10th September 2020
IDPs urge UN to review plan to withdraw troops

Author: Christina Nyalel | Published: 4 hours ago

File: UN Peacekeepers guard as IDPs walk freely at a POC site. PHOTO: UN

The Internally Displace Persons at the Protection of Civilian site in Juba are calling on UN highest leadership to review its decision to withdraw forces from some camps across the country.

They express fears over their safety, citing the incomplete implementation of the peace agreement.

Last week, United Nation Mission in South Sudan said it had begun withdrawing its troops from POCs in Bor and Wau.

UNMISS Head David Shearer said the withdrawn troops were to be redeployed to hotspots areas where people’s lives are in immediate danger like in other parts of Jonglei.

Shearer mentioned that Bor and Wau POCs are now under the jurisdiction of the government of South Sudan.

But on Wednesday, over 1000 IDPs in the capital, Juba, staged a demonstration against the UNMISS plan to withdraw personnel from Bor and Wau sites.

“We call upon the highest authority of the UN entity to review that decision by first scrutinizing the significance of the withdrawal of peacekeepers – if such an action is necessary,” Tut Tang Nyandeng said on behalf of the IDPs.

The IDPs argued that the parties to the R-ARCSS have not implemented the key protocols in the agreement that can enhance the safe returned of the displace person and withdrawal of UN forces.

They are concerned about the stagnation in the security arrangement and deployment of the unified forces.

Others also raise fear over the slow-going demilitarizing of major towns across the country.

They assert that there are arbitrary arrests and detention of civilians by members of the organized forces outside the camp.

“The key protocols such as security arrangements which call for demilitarization of major towns, deployment of unified forces, provision of free movement, repatriation of IDPs and refugees and compensation of war victims, have not been implemented,” Tang stressed.

