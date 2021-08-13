IGAD applauds gov’t for ‘making strides’ in deal implementation

The executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development has commended the transitional government for making strides in the implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu says the government is making significant steps towards completing the implementation of chapter 2 of the peace deal.

The IGAD executive secretary, who is in the country on a two-day fact-finding mission held a meeting with President Salva Kiir and other stakeholders in Juba on Thursday.

“We feel that South Sudan is on the right track of the peace implementation, and the people of South Sudan really deserve this,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Chapter II of the revitalized peace deal talks about permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangement.

IGAD noted that there has largely been stability across the country since the formation of the unity government.

However, the process of graduating and unifying the forces has been slow.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir asked the SPLA-IO and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance to submit their nominees for the unified security command.

Dr. Gebeyehu noted the progress made so far in the establishment of the transitional government structures.

He warned against renewed conflict within the SPLA-IO.

“The political developments which happened in the SPLM/A-IO in the previous days will one way or other – even if it is an internal issue – affects the implementation of the peace agreement,” Dr. Gebeyehu continued.

He urged the parties to expedite the implementation of Security Arrangements to sustain gains registered.

