14th August 2019
IGAD asks parties to attend ‘no progress’ meeting

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

IGAD Council of Ministers meeting in progress | File Photo

The IGAD Council of Ministers has called for a meeting of the representatives of all the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to discuss the pre-transitional period.

This comes after it says it noted “lack of progress in implementing the outstanding and critical issues” of the extended pre-transitional period.

In May, the pre-transitional period was extended to November to allow the parties to complete security arrangements and give the Independent Boundaries Commission extra time to work out the number of states and their boundaries.

However, the chair of the IGAD Council of Ministers says the parties have done little in the past three months.

“I would like to invite all parties to the agreement to attend the consultation meeting in presence of the representatives of IGAD member states.” writes Gedu Andargachew in a statement seen by Eye Radio.

The meeting will take place in Addis Ababa on Wednesday next week (21 August).

Each peace party has been advised to send one or two delegates to the meeting.

The pre-transitional period was extended on request by the main opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar, who vowed not to return to Juba unless the security arrangements were put in place.

Approved by IGAD on 3 May, the extended pre-transitional period requires the parties to assemble, screen, train and deploy unified forces between May and November 2019.

Prior to this agreement, President Salva Kiir did register his doubts, saying logistical challenges would prevent the parties from finishing security arrangements by November due to the rainy season which normally paralyzes road transport.

