IGAD chair urges leaders to address challenges facing their countries

The chairperson of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development has urged leaders in the region to solve challenges facing their countries.

Over the weekend, the regional body convened its 38th extraordinary meeting in Djibouti where they discussed the current situation in Ethiopia’s internal conflict, the border conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan, and Kenya’s diplomatic spat with Somalia.

The meeting also talks about the progress on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan, democratic transition in Sudan and Somalia.

The regional leaders also discussed progress made in combating the coronavirus pandemic, desert locust, and humanitarian situation in the region.

IGAD is a body comprising seven countries in the Horn of Africa.

The regional organization based in Djibouti supports its member states in their manifold development efforts, especially in the areas of peace processes and food security.

Members include Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

South Sudan was represented by Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster, Rebecca Nyandeng De-Mabior.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Abdullah Hamdok urged the regional leaders to swiftly address challenges that have engulfed the IGAD region.

“When our home is beseeched by a wild spectrum of challenges and threats both internally and externally, as need, therefore, we have a solemn duty to address these challenges and our people looking up to us to show the way and come up with solutions for various issues affecting our region,” said the chairman of IGAD.

“Should we not succeed in this endeavor, we run the risk of losing the gain we have delivered to our people and reverse the momentum and growth that we managed to build in our region so far, with great consequences on the humanitarian stability and development status of our region.”

The Sudanese Prime Minister and Chairperson also encouraged IGAD member countries to adhere to IGAD principles.

These include sovereign equality of all member states, non-interference in the internal affairs of member states, peaceful settlement through dialogue, and maintenance of regional peace, stability, and security.

On the margins of the summit, Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior discussed with the regional leaders especially the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed bilateral issues and the continued efforts for peace underway in South Sudan.

