IGAD convenes meeting over S.Sudan peace

The IGAD Council of Ministers has convened an extraordinary meeting on South Sudan this morning through video conference.

According to a press statement from the IGAD office, the agenda of the meeting is to follow up on the progress of the implementation of the peace agreement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the peace agreement.

The formation of state governments, reconstitution of the transitional national legislature, and unified forces are yet to be implemented.

The extraordinary meeting comes as South Sudan’s parties continue to fight over state allocations.

The revitalized peace agreement states that 55 % of the state governors will be for the government; 27% for IO, OPP with 8% and the remaining 10 % for SSOA.

The government is reportedly insisting on taking six states while offering 2 states to SPLM-IO, 1 state to SSOA, and another 1 to OPP.

Despite a series of meetings on this issue, the parties have been unable to reach a compromise.

The IGAD special envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Dr. Isamil Wais, is expected to brief the media, via video conferencing on Friday.